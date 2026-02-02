Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee decision 'explained' as Red Devils make 'major' call

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 18:09

Manchester United reportedly blocked a January exit for Joshua Zirkzee, with the club ensuring that they have sufficient cover in the final third of the field.

Zirkzee's future has been the subject of much debate this month, with Roma and Juventus both thought to be keen to bring the Netherlands international back to Serie A.

However, the attacker will not be leaving Old Trafford before the winter window closes.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United decided to block a January departure for Zirkzee, as they feared that an exit for the 24-year-old could leave them short in the final third of the field.

The report claims that Zirkzee has a strong relationship with Man United head coach Michael Carrick, who appreciates the fact that the Dutchman offers a completely different option in the final third of the field.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Man Utd 'block' January departure for Zirkzee

Bryan Mbeumo has started through the middle in each of Man United's three matches under Carrick's leadership, with Benjamin Sesko being brought off the bench.

Sesko came up with a telling contribution against Fulham on Sunday, scoring a last-gasp goal to make it 3-2 to Man United, who have won their last three matches.

With only Premier League football to focus on, it will be difficult for Zirkzee to secure regular football between now and the end of the campaign, and that is likely to cost him the chance to play for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

However, an exit is expected to occur for Zirkzee this summer.

Man United's plans for the end of the 2025-26 campaign are in full flow despite the fact the uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation.

© Imago / News Images

Roma, Juventus have been linked with Zirkzee

Carrick could put himself in contention with a strong end to the season, while Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate are also seen as contenders.

Zirkzee has scored twice and registered one assist in 16 appearances for Man United this season, while he has managed nine goals and four assists in 65 outings for the club in all competitions since arriving from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

The forward missed Man United's recent matches against Manchester City and Arsenal due to an injury issue, before returning to the bench against Fulham.

Zirkzee will be hoping to again make the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.