Team News: Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of EFL Cup semi-final clash

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Feb 2026 20:00

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The Gunners boast a one-goal advantage heading into Tuesday's fixture, having secured a 3-2 win against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (foot)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (other), Mikel Merino (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (other), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Jamie Gittens (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap