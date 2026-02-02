Team News: Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of EFL Cup semi-final clash

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.
The Gunners boast a one-goal advantage heading into Tuesday's fixture, having secured a 3-2 win against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.
ARSENAL vs. CHELSEA
ARSENAL
Out: Max Dowman (foot)
Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (other), Mikel Merino (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres
CHELSEA
Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (other), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended)
Doubtful: Jamie Gittens (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap