Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Feb 2026 13:41 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 13:42

Arsenal and Chelsea will come together at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The Gunners boast a 3-2 lead following the first leg meeting at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues now tasked with overturning the deficit.

Match preview

Arsenal are enjoying a stunning 2025-26 campaign, with the Gunners still competing on all four fronts.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League, finished top of the Champions League league phase table, are into the fourth round of the FA Cup and on course to secure a spot in the EFL Cup final.

In the EFL Cup, Arsenal comfortably progressed past Port Vale (2-0) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0) before meeting Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals, in which the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

However, a Kepa Arrizabalaga save in the penalty shootout secured Arsenal an 8-7 penalty victory, booking their place in the semi-finals, where they were drawn to face London rivals Chelsea.

Travelling to Stamford Bridge for the first leg, Arsenal raced into a 1-0 lead in seven minutes before doubling their lead just after half-time thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres goal, but an Alejandro Garnacho goal cut their lead in half.

Martin Zubimendi briefly restored Arsenal's two-goal advantage before Garnarcho scored once again, leaving the Gunners with a narrow 3-2 lead heading into the second leg meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners went on to have a concerning run in domestic competition following that first leg win, drawing 0-0 with Nottingham Forest before losing 3-2 to Manchester United at the Emirates, but they managed to rebound superbly with a commanding 4-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road last time out.

Now aiming to build on that win and book their place in the EFL Cup final, with an eye on securing the first available silverware of the campaign, the Gunners will have to defend their advantage against the in-form Blues.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liam Rosenior was handed the managerial position at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca's departure, and the new boss has started to win over the Blues fans after many were initially critical of his appointment.

Rosenior has guided the Blues to six wins from his first seven games across all competitions, with the sole defeat coming against Arsenal in the first leg.

Now with five consecutive victories heading into this encounter, including a superb victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to secure their place in the top eight of the Champions League standings.

The Blues built on that triumph with a thrilling comeback from 2-0 down at half-time to beat West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League at the weekend, featuring a 92nd-minute winner from Enzo Fernandez, meaning Chelsea will be full of confidence coming into this second leg.

However, the Blues will have to overcome their miserable recent record in this fixture, as they have failed to beat Arsenal in all of their last 10 clashes across all competitions, as well as suffering three straight defeats at the Emirates.

Arsenal EFL Cup form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Chelsea EFL Cup form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal will be without the availability of Max Dowman due to an ankle injury, while both Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka are doubts due to injury issues.

Noni Madueke could retain the right-wing position in Saka's absence, potentially lining up alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres in attack.

Further back, Zubimendi and Declan Rice should continue at the base of midfield, while the defence could also remain unchanged from the 4-0 win over Leeds at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia and Jamie Gittens are unlikely to feature due to injury issues.

Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro and Reece James all come off the bench and made a huge impact in Chelsea's comeback win against West Ham at the weekend, and all four should start for the Blues here.

As a result, Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho could all drop to the bench.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Although Chelsea will be confident given their recent results, Arsenal are a formidable force at home, leading us to expect a home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.