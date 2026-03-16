Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Stunning stat shows why Jurrien Timber absence should concern Mikel Arteta

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 17:22

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurrien Timber will miss Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg with Bayer Leverkusen due to injury, and a stunning statistic shows why his absence could be fatal for the Gunners.

The Netherlands international picked up a fresh problem in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, which he initially tried to play through before having to call it quits.

Cristhian Mosquera came on in place of Timber, whose latest fitness problem was perhaps inevitable given that he has played the second-most minutes of any Arsenal outfield player this season, only behind Martin Zubimendi.

With all of the post-game talk on Saturday centred around Max Dowman's historic goal, Arteta was not asked for an update on Timber, who was seen celebrating on the sidelines against the Toffees.

However, the former Ajax man will indeed play no part in Tuesday's game, depriving Arsenal of not only a fundamental defensive option, but a record-setting one.

Record-setting Jurrien Timber will be huge miss for Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Out of all players in the 2025-26 Champions League, Timber has attempted the most true tackles without being dribbled past once in the current competition, doing so on 15 occasions.

The Dutchman's attacking prowess can sometimes be called into question, but his defensive stability is never up for debate, and Leverkusen should sense an opportunity with Timber absent.

The defender completed the full 90 minutes of last week's 1-1 draw in the first leg, where Robert Andrich's header preceded a last-gasp equalising penalty from Kai Havertz.

Arteta will draft either Hincapie or Ben White into the starting lineup in Timber's absence, and his decision to snub the latter against Everton suggested that the Englishman was either still not 100% fit or possibly on the way out this summer.

White was back on the bench at the BayArena last week following a knock, but he was an unused substitute in the first-leg draw and also failed to make it onto the pitch against Everton at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta drops Ben White hint for Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

© Imago / Sportimage

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man is only under contract with Arsenal until 2027, and his fitness problems coupled with a lack of starts could hint at an exit from the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

However, speaking to journalists in his pre-match press conference, Arteta hinted that White is now in contention for a place in the first XI, saying: "Yeah, he's in a much better place. He's been very unlucky this season in certain moments.

"He had very good moments as well throughout the season, so yeah, we need everybody available. We know what Ben gives us when he's at his best, and he trained today. He feels good, so we need everybody's contribution."

Arteta also could not confirm whether Timber or Martin Odegaard - who is also sidelined for Tuesday's game - would recover in time to face Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup this Sunday at Wembley.

In brighter fitness news, Leandro Trossard is available for the second leg following a knock, but Gabriel Martinelli is expected to get the nod on the left-hand side of the attack.