Mikel Arteta issues fresh Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard updates before Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

By Lewis Blain | 16 Mar 2026 15:15

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners head into the knockout tie dealing with a couple of notable injury concerns following a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday evening.

However, the Spaniard also delivered a positive update that could provide a timely boost ahead of the European showdown.

Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard injury latest ahead of Bayer Leverkusen

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Per Sky Sports, Arteta confirmed that both Timber and Odegaard will miss Arsenal’s Champions League Last-16 second-leg encounter with Leverkusen.

The Dutch full-back was forced off during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend after appearing to pick up a knock. Timber has subsequently missed training with his teammates ahead of the European fixture.

When asked if he would be available for this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, Arteta added: "We don't know. With him, it will be a matter of days. But not sure."

Odegaard, meanwhile, continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered against Brentford in February. Although the Norwegian playmaker was named on the bench for the victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur shortly afterwards, he has not featured since.

The Gunners' skipper could, however, be available for the trip to Wembley, as Arteta confirmed he would be in contention: "Yeah. We're really pushing him. He wants to be fit and available. We have to wait in the next few days to see if he can train."

Good news for Arsenal amid Leandro Trossard boost

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There was more encouraging news for Arsenal supporters from the press conference as Leandro Trossard returned to training ahead of the match.

The Belgian attacker had missed the club’s previous two games after picking up an injury during Arsenal’s trip to Mansfield Town.

His presence back on the training pitch suggests he could be available for selection against Leverkusen, giving Arteta an additional attacking option for the crucial tie.

Arsenal squad depth gives Mikel Arteta plenty of options to replace Timber

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Although Timber’s absence is a pretty big setback, Arsenal possess enough defensive depth to cope with the situation.

Ben White remains the most obvious replacement at right-back and has plenty of experience in the role. Another possibility would be for Arteta to adjust his defensive shape by bringing in Cristhian Mosquera and shifting to a back three.

Either approach would allow Arsenal to maintain defensive stability while still pushing forward in attack.

With a strong squad and several tactical options available, Arteta will feel confident that his side can still deliver a strong performance despite the injury setbacks.