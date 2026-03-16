Brentford vs. Wolves team news: Dango Ouattara, Jose Sa decisions made for Premier League fixture

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 18:51 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 19:01

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has kept Dango Ouattara in his starting lineup for Monday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Andrews was forced to defend fierce criticism of the attacker after his failed panenka attempt during the penalty-shootout defeat to West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, a show of faith has been placed in the player, with Andrews choosing to make just two changes to the team that recorded a 2-2 draw at the Hammers after extra time.

Sepp van den Berg returns to the centre of the defence at the expense of Kristoffer Ajer.

Meanwhile, Mathias Jensen is named in midfield ahead of Yegor Yarmolyuk.

Victory for the Bees over Wolves would see them move to within one-point of sixth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Wolves make four changes for Brentford game

As for Wolves, goalkeeper Jose Sa has shaken off an ankle injury to return to the starting lineup for the game at the Gtech Stadium.

A recall for the Portugal international is one of four alterations made by Rob Edwards after the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup 10 days ago.

Midfielder Andre is available to return after suspension, while Ladislav Krejci returns to the left-hand side of the back three.

Sam Johnstone, Toti Gomes and Angel Gomes are the trio to make way for those players.

Adam Armstrong also returns to the attack, with Tolu Arokodare having to make do with a spot among the replacements.

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, H.Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R.Gomes, T.Gomes, A.Gomes