Wolves transfer news: Tommy Doyle next move 'inevitable' after Birmingham City loan spell

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 13:37

Tommy Doyle is allegedly expected to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers once he has completed a loan spell with Birmingham City.

The midfielder was allowed to spend the 2025-26 campaign at St Andrew's, a consequence of then-Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira feeling that he did not suit his style of play.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old was viewed as a major signing for Blues, who agreed to an obligation to buy in the event that they earned promotion to the Premier League.

At this stage of the campaign, though, Birmingham sit in 11th position in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the playoffs with seven matches remaining.

Therefore, Doyle's future has theoretically been thrown into doubt ahead of the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Will Wolves keep Doyle at Molineux?

According to the Birmingham Mail, it is already deemed 'inevitable' that Doyle returns to Molineux at the end of the season.

Although Birmingham have the option to make a different bid for the former England Under-21 international than has previously been agreed, it will not be the £10m that has been negotiated.

Just 18 of Doyle's 34 appearances in the Championship this season have come from the starting lineup. Since January 20, he has completed the 90 minutes on just two occasions.

At this point in time, it appears likely that Doyle will be integrated into Rob Edwards' Wolves squad for their expected Championship campaign in 2026-27.

© Imago / Sportimage

Doyle return a big boost for Wolves

Not only does Doyle have 86 appearances in the Championship to his name during his career, a total of five goals and 10 assists have been contributed.

He has also featured on 58 occasions for Wolves, where he is on a contract until 2028 with the club having the option to extend it to 2030.

Furthermore, Wolves face the prospect of seeing their central-midfield ranks left depleted, with Joao Gomes and Andre to leave the club providing that relegation from the Premier League is confirmed.

While Doyle may not be viewed as a like-for-like alternative, Wolves also require homegrown talent to ensure that they comply with EFL regulations.