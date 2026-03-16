Team News: Chelsea vs. PSG injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 20:00

Chelsea must channel the spirits of Barcelona 2017 if they are to somehow eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League on Tuesday night, when the Blues and the Parisiens meet in the second leg of their last-16 showdown.

Liam Rosenior's men fell victim to a late 20-minute flurry in last week's 5-2 first-leg loss, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Reece James (hamstring)

Doubtful: Estevao Willian (hamstring), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Malo Gusto (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

PSG

Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola