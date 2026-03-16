Preview: Alanyaspor vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Mar 2026 19:21 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 20:44

Alanyaspor will welcome Kocaelispor in the Super Lig this Wednesday evening at the GAIN Park Stadium, with the hosts aiming to continue their move away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to continue their fine season as they currently occupy eighth in the division with outside hopes of climbing into a position to qualify for the Conference League next season.

Match preview

Alanyaspor currently sit 11th in the division after 26 matches, having won five, drawn 13, and lost eight, which has earned them a total of 28 points.

The hosts are currently six points above the relegation zone with eight matches left in the league campaign, knowing a win in this fixture will go a long way in confirming their position in this division for next season.

Alanyaspor earned a point in their last Super Lig match, drawing 2-2 at Gursel Aksel Stadyumu against Goztepe, extending their winless streak to four league games.

On home soil this season, Simsekler have secured 16 points from a possible 39 on offer in 13 Super Lig contests, a record they would want to improve, starting with this clash.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor enter this fixture currently sitting eighth in the league after 26 matches, as they have won nine, drawn six and lost 11 to give them 33 points.

The visitors lost last time out, with a 2-1 defeat to Konyaspor at the Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadyumu, which means they have now lost three in their last five league games.

Kocaelispor won the last Super Lig meeting between the sides, coming out on top 2-0 at Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadyumu in October as Tayfur Bingol struck first in the 62nd minute before Serdar Dursun was on target for their second.

With eight matches remaining, Kocaelispor trail fourth-placed Besiktas by 16 points for a spot in the Conference League qualifiers, knowing a win here is vital to make this a reality.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D W L L D D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

W L L L D D

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W W L L W L

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

W L L L W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Alanyaspor will continue to be without Yusuf Ozdemir for his involvement in a betting scandal that shocked Turkish football a few months ago.

Meanwhile, they will also cope without Maestro, who is ruled out through injury, but there are no other fitness concerns for the side.

Guven Yalcin and Florent Hadergjonaj will be key to the hosts getting a victory, with the former being the club's top scorer with six goals, two of which have been the tone-setting first of the match, while the latter has been nearly as impressive with four goals, including one match-opener.

Kocaelispor remain without long-term absentee Mateusz Wieteska, who continues his recovery from the serious knee injury he sustained early in the season, while Aleksandar Jovanovic and Mahamadou Susoho are currently ruled out by injury.

The visitors will also have to deal with the absence of Show and Ahmet Oguz, with the pair being suspended along with Bruno Petkovic, who is a doubt after missing the last matchday.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Paulo Victor; Akdag, Aliti, Lima; Keskin, Janvier, Makouta, Ruan; Hwang, Hagi; Mounie

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Haidara; Keita, Linetty, Bingol; Churlinov, Agyei, Dursun

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Kocaelispor

Neither side comes into this fixture in excellent form, with the hosts failing to win in any of their last five matches across all competitions, and it should become six, as in this tight affair they will not be able to get three points against a side that have been up and down with their own form.

The hosts have drawn 13 league games already, and this trend of failing to get over the line should continue, as both teams are struggling to score goals this campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.