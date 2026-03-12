Preview: Goztepe SK vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 12 Mar 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 17:36

Only two seasons after winning promotion back to the Turkish top division, Goztepe SK continue their incredible push for European football when they welcome Alanyaspor to the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in their latest Super Lig fixture on Saturday.

However, the hosts have been going through a rough patch with no wins in five consecutive matches, while the visitors will go out in hopes of claiming their first victory in four league fixtures.

Match preview

Goztepe have been one of the most consistent teams of the 2025–26 season, but they have come unstuck in recent weeks, failing to register a victory since their 2-1 win over Karagumruk at the end of January.

The home side went unbeaten in January, claiming two victories and a draw, but they have found success hard to come by since then, failing to win in five matches since the beginning of February, a run that has seen them drop from fourth to sixth in the standings.

That run represents their longest winless streak since the start of the campaign, and that will leave Stanimir Stoilov worrying about stopping the rot to keep in touch with the top-four teams.

Currently sixth in the standings with 42 points after 25 league fixtures, Goz Goz are in the same position as they were at this stage of the previous season, and they will be keen to avoid further slips if they are to improve their final positioning from the last campaign.

Despite scoring 28 times across 25 encounters, the Izmir-based outfit seem to have lost their attacking edge lately, having failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five league outings; thus, there has to be an improvement on that front.

Nevertheless, the home team can draw some confidence from a run of five games without a loss (W3, D2) in their last five outings in their territory.

That said, Stoilov’s charges have to be wary of the visiting side, as they have been unbeaten in their last six head-to-head meetings, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October.

© Imago

Elsewhere, Alanyaspor will also be desperate to arrest a dip in form as they try to maintain their mid-table place going into the next round of fixtures.

The visitors currently sit 11th in the table, having amassed 27 points heading into gameweek 26, six points above the murky relegation waters.

Having finished 12th in the previous season and currently sitting 11th in the current campaign, fans of the side will be hopeful of finishing in the top ten this term, with nine matches still left to be played before the end of the season.

However, they are still a long way from their haul of 12 victories recorded in the 2024–25 season, with only five wins recorded so far in the current campaign.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

D

L

D

L

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

W

L

L

D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Goztepe will head into this contest with minimal injury worries, as Ismail Koybasi is the only player confirmed to miss this encounter due to an unspecified injury.

Juan Santos and Jeh led the line in their 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir; however, there could be a change up front with Janderson restored to the starting XI to pair the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Efkan Bekiroglu is one game away from suspension; however, he is not sure to get a starting berth on Saturday.

For the visiting side, Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended for his role in a betting scandal that rocked Turkish football a few months ago.

Meanwhile, the Angolan Maestro is currently battling to regain his fitness, but this fixture will come too soon for the midfielder.

Steve Mounie started the last encounter, leading the line for Alanyaspor, and he could be called upon once again to spearhead the attack.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Allan Godoi, Heliton, Bokele; Bayrak, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Antunes; Juan Santos, Janderson

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Paulo Victor; Akdag, Aliti, Lima; Keskin, Janvier, Makouta, Hardergjonaj; Hwang, Elia; Mounie

We say: Goztepe SK 2-0 Alanyaspor



Despite an undesirable run in the last few weeks, the home side still have the much-needed quality to earn yet another victory on Saturday. Therefore, we are backing the hosts to claim a 2-0 win.

