Preview: Goztepe SK vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 26 Feb 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 18:10

Goztepe SK will look to produce an immediate response in the Turkish Super Lig when they host relegation-threatened Eyupspor at Gursel Aksel Stadyumu on Saturday evening.

Goz Goz endured their heaviest defeat of the season last time out, suffering a chastening 4-0 loss away to Besiktas, a result that saw them slip out of the top four.

Match preview

Goztepe were thoroughly outplayed against Besiktas, conceding twice in each half to register only their fourth league defeat of the campaign in what was an unusually fragile defensive display.

It marked the first occasion this season that their normally robust structure unravelled so completely, as prior to that encounter, Stanimir Stoilov’s side had built their success on defensive solidity, keeping a league-high 13 clean sheets and conceding just 12 goals.

Even after shipping four in Istanbul, they still boast the division’s best defensive record with 16 goals conceded, only marginally superior to leaders Galatasaray, who have allowed 17.

The greater concern, however, lies at the other end of the pitch where Goztepe have now failed to score in three consecutive league matches despite registering 28 attempts across those fixtures, highlighting a blunt edge in attack.

Juan Santos remains their leading scorer with six league goals, yet he has not found the net since November and has contributed just one assist in that period, underlining the team’s attacking struggles.

© Iconsport / Seskim / Icon Sport

Eyupspor, though locked in a relegation battle, may sense an opportunity to exploit those shortcomings, and the visitors have proved awkward opponents for Goztepe in the top flight.

They remain unbeaten across their three Super Lig meetings, recording one win and two draws, including a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

However, goals have also been scarce for the Purple and Yellows, with only Kayserispor (18) scoring fewer goals in the Super Lig this term, with Eyupspor managing just 19, a statistic suggesting this contest could be a tight, low-scoring affair.

Since replacing Orhan Ak in January, Atila Gerin has overseen two wins from eight matches in all competitions – one of those victories arrived in their most recent league outing, a narrow 1-0 success over Genclerbirligi, which lifted them to within a point and one place of safety.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

D

D

L

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

W

L

L

W

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe will be without defender Ismail Koybasi due to an unspecified injury, while Efkan Bekiroglu remains a doubt.

The club’s recent signings have yet to provide the desired attacking spark, despite the arrival of two forwards and three midfielders.

Guilherme Luiz, Jeh, Alexis Antunes and Musah Mohammed were introduced from the bench against Besiktas but failed to alter the course of the match, while Filip Krastev started but struggled to make a meaningful impact.

For Eyupspor, Ukrainian midfielder Taras Stepanenko is expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from injury.

There was, however, a positive development last time out, as Luccas Claro returned to the matchday squad after a lengthy absence and could now be in contention for minutes in this encounter.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Allan Godoi, Heliton, Bokele; Cherni, Miroshi, Dennis, Bayrak; Krastev; Janderson, Juan Santos

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Gezek, Onguene, Meras; Akbaba, Taskin, Legowski; Torres, Bozok, Pintor

We say: Goztepe SK 1-0 Eyupspor

Despite last week’s setback, Goztepe remain one of the most defensively sound sides in the Turkish Super Lig and should relish a return to Gursel Aksel Stadyumu.

Eyupspor are competitive but struggle for goals, and this could limit their threat, which is why we expect a controlled response from the hosts in what may be a cagey encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.