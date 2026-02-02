Jean-Philippe Mateta future: What happens now after AC Milan switch breaks down?

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 19:58

Jean-Philippe Mateta is staying at Crystal Palace until at least the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with a proposed January move for the striker breaking down.

The Frenchman told Palace that he wanted to leave Selhurst Park during the January transfer window, and AC Milan had been in talks over a move.

However, following concerns over a knee issue for the attacker, which led to further medical examinations taking place in London on Monday morning, Milan decided against completing a deal for the 28-year-old.

Juventus had been linked with a late move for the France international, but according to Sky Sports News, the Old Lady were never close.

Mateta is now set to remain at Selhust Park for the remainder of the season.

© Imago / Colorsport

Mateta staying at Palace after Milan switch breaks down

The striker was left out of the squad for Palace's Premier League game with Nottingham Forest on Sunday amid the speculation surrounding his future.

"It is nothing to do right now with the transfers. He is not in the [right] place," Palace manager Oliver Glasner told reporters ahead of the game with Forest. "To play makes no sense. We have to protect the team and I have to protect him.

"That is why he will not travel with us to Nottingham."

It will now be up to Palace head coach Oliver Glasner to decide whether to recall the Frenchman for the team's next game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Mateta could return for Palace against Brighton

Mateta has scored 10 goals and registered two assists in 34 appearances for Palace in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has represented the Eagles 186 times in all competitions, scoring 56 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

Mateta's route back into the starting side could potentially be blocked by Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Palace completing a deal for the striker on transfer deadline day.

Larsen has arrived for a club-record fee, believed to be in the region of £48m.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Palace have had a bid of £20m accepted by Everton for Dwight McNeil, with the Eagles splashing the cash.