Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles ‘open’ to signing Marc Guehi replacement before deadline after ‘enquiry’ for 21-year-old

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 12:04 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 12:10

Crystal Palace could sign a new central defender before the winter transfer window closes in England at 7pm, according to a report.

The Eagles are yet to replace captain Marc Guehi following his £20m departure to Manchester City earlier in the window.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has recently been boosted by the return to fitness of Chadi Riad, who was handed his first start for the club in 13 months in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest.

Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot are three other centre-back options at Glasner’s disposal, while midfielder Jefferson Lerma has also been deployed in defence at times this season.

However, Sky Sports News claims that Palace ‘remain alert’ to any market opportunities that arise, either short-term or long-term, before the deadline closes.

The report adds that the Eagles submitted an enquiry for 21-year-old Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez last week, but they were put of by the Belgian club’s valuation.

It is claimed that a deadline day move for the Ecuador international is ‘unlikely’ unless Club Brugge are prepared to lower their asking price.

One player who is believed to be on Palace’s radar is 18-year-old sensation Charlie Dewar of Dundee United, with the Eagles said to be tracking the highly-rated youngster.

Dewar is viewed as a long-term target by Palace, but they may not integrate him into their first-team plans straight away and could therefore target a more experienced central defender to replace Guehi.

Meanwhile, Palace are hoping to finalise a deal for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after agreeing a fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and that would allow Jean-Philippe Mateta to complete a permanent move to AC Milan.