Preview: Hibernian vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Feb 2026 12:08 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 15:57

Hibernian will aim to return to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Dundee United on Wednesday night.

The hosts are fifth in the table with 36 points from 24 games, while the visitors are eighth in the standings with 25 points from 23 fixtures.

Match preview

Hibernian initially faced a difficult start to the 2025-26 season, including disappointingly failing to qualify for the Europa League - losing to Midtjylland 3-2 in the second qualifying round - and for the Conference League - losing 5-4 to Legia Warsaw in the playoff qualifying round.

Alongside their failure to qualify for European competition, David Gray's side won just one of their opening seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, alongside five consecutive draws and one defeat - a devastating 1-0 loss to rivals Hearts.

Hibs immediately bounced back with an emphatic 4-0 triumph against Livingston, and Hibernian have gradually climbed up the Scottish Premiership standings ever since.

Now with seven wins, four draws and five defeats in the 16 games since that 4-0 victory, Hibernian have risen to fifth in the table with 36 points, holding a healthy eight point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen.

However, Hibernian have now failed to win any of their last three league games, with two draws and one loss, and Gray will be eager for his side to return to winning ways and continue strengthening their place in the top six.

© Imago

Hibernian will be confident heading into this encounter, as Dundee United have suffered three defeats in their last four outings, while their only victory in that time came against lower league Ayr United in the Scottish FA Cup.

Dundee Utd similarly failed to qualify for the Conference League at the start of the 2025-26 season, heartbreakingly losing 5-4 on penalties to Rapid Wien in the third qualifying round after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Alongside their European elimination, Dundee United have endured a difficult 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, especially compared to the heights they reached during their fourth-placed finish last term.

After 23 matches, Dundee sit eighth in the table with 25 points, from five wins, 10 draws and eight defeats, including three consecutive league losses coming into Wednesday's encounter.

As a result, the Tangerines trail sixth-placed Falkirk by a considerable eight points, while they are equally eight points above the bottom two places in the league table.

Desperate to end their ongoing losing streak and start putting together a push towards the top half of the standings, Jim Goodwin will be looking for his team to secure their first win at Easter Road since a 3-0 triumph in October 2021, with four draws and one defeat in the five visits since.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W W W D L D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W W D L L D

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D D W L L L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D W L L W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibernian are without Chris Cadden, Josh Campbell, Josh Mulligan, Miguel Chaiwa and Warren O'Hara for this match due to injury issues.

Following an impressive performance in the 0-0 draw with Rangers at the weekend, in which Hibernian dominated and were unfortunate no to secure the victory, Gray could name an unchanged side in this one.

Meanwhile, Dundee United are dealing with injuries to Isaac Pappoe and Vicko Sevelj, while Amar Fatah and Panutche Camara are suspended after each receiving red cards at the weekend.

Zac Sapsford is likely to replace Fatah in the starting attack, alongside Nikolaj Moller and Kristijan Trapanovski.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; Megwa, Newell, Barlaser, Obita; Andrews; Boyle, Youan

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller, Trapanovski

We say: Hibernian 2-1 Dundee United

Hibernian may be winless in their last three, but they were impressive against Rangers at the weekend, and with Dundee United suffering three straight defeats in the build up to this game, we are backing the hosts to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.