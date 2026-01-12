Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'make decision' on timing of Mulligan move

By Carter White | 12 Jan 2026 10:02

Leeds United have reportedly decided to wait until the summer to potentially move for Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan.

The 23-year-old was linked to the Yorkshire side and Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the festive period.

Mulligan made the switch on a free transfer from Dundee to Hibernian during the summer of 2025, becoming an instant hit for the Edinburgh-based club.

The midfielder has scored once and provided five assists across 22 Scottish Premiership matches for Hibs.

Mulligan boasts a number of caps for Scotland Under-21s and will be targeting a spot in Steve Clarke's senior side at the World Cup this year.

Leeds 'make decision' on Mulligan timeframe

According to Football Insider, Leeds have changed their priorities regarding a move for Hibernian star Mulligan.

The report claims that the Whites are unlikely to swoop for the services of the 23-year-old during the January transfer window.

It is understood that Leeds will continue to scout and monitor Mulligan before a potential summer move for the talent.

It is believed that the January priorities of head coach Daniel Farke have changed following an upturn in form.

Ao Tanaka, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu have all performed admirably in the engine room over recent weeks.

Mulligan on the back burner

When the initial links to Mulligan were made, Leeds were close to the relegation zone, at risk of being caught by the likes of West Ham United.

However, a run of just the single defeat in their last eight has allowed Farke's men to climb away from the dreaded drop.

The Elland Road club are in 16th, eight points above the Hammers in 18th ahead of the hosting of Fulham on Saturday afternoon.