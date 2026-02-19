Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils have Marcus Rashford 'regret' as summer speculation continues

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 09:11 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 09:15

Manchester United reportedly regret their decision to allow Barcelona to sign Marcus Rashford for £26m during this summer's transfer window.

Rashford made a loan switch from Man United to Barcelona last summer, and the Catalan outfit have the option of signing the England international on a permanent basis for £26m this summer.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with the Catalan giants, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Mirror, Man United regret the agreement with Barcelona, as the 20-time English champions believe that his value is now closer to £50m.

The report claims that a number of other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation, as it is not certain that the reigning La Liga champions will sign the attacker on a permanent basis.

Man Utd 'regret decision' to set Rashford price at £26m

It has recently been claimed that Barcelona want to re-negotiate the buy clause, but Man United are unwilling to sell the forward for less than £26m.

Barcelona's well-documented financial problems mean that a move for Rashford is far from straightforward, especially as the club are also looking to improve their defence this summer.

Rashford has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 21 La Liga appearances this season, while he impressed in the league stage of the Champions League, scoring five goals and registering four assists in eight appearances.

The Englishman is determined to complete a permanent switch to Camp Nou this summer, having settled in Spain following his move last year.

Could Rashford yet have a future at Man Utd?

Ruben Amorim's departure as head coach has led to suggestions that Rashford could make a spectacular return to Man United for the 2026-27 campaign.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick has allegedly expressed an interest in having Rashford in his squad next season if handed the job on a permanent basis.

However, it is understood that senior figures at Man United, including CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, agreed with Amorim's Rashford stance due to the forward's unsavoury conduct during the latter stages of his time at Old Trafford.

As a result, a return to Man United is seen as almost impossible, and Rashford would therefore be set for a move elsewhere this summer if Barcelona ultimately decide against paying £26m to secure his services on a permanent basis.