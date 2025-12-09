Leeds United, Nottingham Forest 'make enquiries' for highly-rated Scottish midfielder ahead of January window

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 13:49

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are both reportedly interested in signing Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan.

The Whites are chasing improvements in the transfer market after an upturn in form, picking up results against Chelsea and Liverpool recently.

Daniel Farke's troops further eased their relegation concerns with a dramatic point versus Arne Slot's side in a 3-3 draw on the weekend.

As for proceedings in the East Midlands, Nottingham Forest are still attempting to recover from a disastrous start to the campaign.

Hometown boy Sean Dyche is now in charge at the City Ground, where the Tricky Trees are competing on domestic and continental fronts.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Leeds, Forest 'make enquiries' for Hibs star Mulligan

According to the Daily Mail, a pair of Premier League clubs are circling around Hibernian star Mulligan as the festive period rolls on.

The report claims that both Leeds and Nottingham Forest have submitted enquiries concerning the availability of the 23-year-old.

It is understood that the Tricky Trees are currently the most keen in the race for Mulligan, who only joined Hibs from Dundee in July.

Despite having the midfielder tied down on a contract until the summer of 2029, it is claimed that the Scottish side would be 'vulnerable' to suitable offers for the midfield enforcer.

Forest are supposedly searching the market for long-term replacement to Elliott Anderson, who is valued at around £100m.

© Imago / Sportimage

North American aims for Mulligan

Earning call-ups to Steve Clarke's Scotland side this season, Mulligan is targeting a place at the World Cup in North America next summer.

A solid full season at Hibernian might be enough to squeeze him onto the plane, however there could be a better way for the midfielder to secure his spot.

A January move to either Forest or Leeds and regular Premier League appearances would bring Mulligan into the limelight even further.