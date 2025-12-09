Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'propose talks' over signing Serie A playmaker

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 13:11

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Como midfielder Martin Baturina during the January transfer window.

The Whites made a seismic wave on the Premier League scene on the weekend, securing a last-minute 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road.

The nature of the match and its conclusion possibly caused the biggest story of the weekend, with Mohamed Salah completing an explosive interview post-match in the mixed zone.

As for Leeds, they moved up to two points ahead of the dreaded relegation spots with a share of the spoils at their Yorkshire base.

It appears as if Daniel Farke's side will be battling the likes of Burnley and West Ham United for Premier League safety this season.

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds 'make contact' with Serie A playmaker

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are eyeing up a Serie A midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Whites are looking to secure the services of Como youngster Baturina.

It is understood that the Elland Road club would be interested in either a permanent or temporary move for the player.

However, it is believed that Leeds' fondness of the 22-year-old has been met with rejection from both Como and the playmaker.

Baturina is supposedly content with his position at Como, where he is attempting to break into the first XI under Cesc Fabregas.

© Imago

Two failed attempts from Leeds

As well as their new push for Baturina, it is said that Leeds also made an ambitious move for the player whilst in the Championship during the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old was plying his trade at Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia at the time and opted to stay another year in his homeland.

After grabbing 19 goal contributions across all competitions during 2024-25, Baturina sealed a switch to Como in July.