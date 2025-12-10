Strasbourg, BlueCo facing major test as Liam Rosenior 'on radar' of Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 15:48

BlueCo reportedly face a battle to retain the services of Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior.

Since the former Hull City boss arrived at the Ligue 1 outfit in July 2024, he has significantly enhanced his reputation.

The 41-year-old has recorded 28 wins and 13 draws from 58 matches and guided Strasbourg to Conference League football through a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Such has been the impact of the Englishman that he would become an obvious contender for the Chelsea job if Enzo Maresca were to leave Stamford Bridge.

However, according to talkSPORT, there are no guarantees that Rosenior will remain at Strasbourg in the long term.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which Premier League club are interested in Rosenior?

The report alleges that Fulham are contemplating whether to approach Rosenior if Marco Silva ends his time at Craven Cottage.

While Silva is highly-regarded at Fulham, the Portuguese's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

With Fulham down in 15th position in the Premier League table and it unclear whether Silva will be backed in the transfer market, taking on a new challenge is an option for the 48-year-old.

Although Rosenior is in a position where he may attract interest from higher-profile clubs, he spent five years of his playing career contracted to Fulham.

A total of 92 appearances were made for Fulham between 2004 and 2007 before he was sold to fellow Premier League side Reading.

Other unnamed Premier League teams are said to be monitoring Rosenior's progression and any developments with his future.

© Imago

Would Rosenior reject Fulham approach?

Having spent his entire playing career in England, it is natural to expect Rosenior to be open to Premier League opportunities.

That said, while Strasbourg are competing for European qualification and have the potential to challenge at the top end of Ligue 1, Rosenior may be prepared to stay put.

Regarding a future role at Chelsea, Rosenior would by no means be viewed as favourite to succeed Maresca, but BlueCo would undoubtedly consider him as a candidate when the position next becomes vacant.