Preview: Aberdeen vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Dec 2025 14:59

Aberdeen and Strasbourg, two teams at opposite ends of the Conference League table, are set to clash at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts are 33rd in the table with just two points from four fixtures, while the visitors are second in the table with 10 points from four games.

Match preview

Aberdeen kickstarted their campaign in disastrous fashion, winning just one of their opening 11 matches across all competitions - a 3-0 victory over lower league side Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup.

That miserable run included their elimination from the Europa League in the playoff round, losing 5-2 to FCSB, their elimination from the League Cup against Motherwell (1-0) in the quarter-finals, and their failure to win any of their first six league matches, with five defeats and one draw.

The Dons eventually ended that humiliating streak with back-to-back wins in the league against Dundee and St Mirren, but they quickly fell back to losing ways as they were defeated 6-0 by AEK Athens in the Conference League - their second defeat in two league phase fixtures - and 2-1 by Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Jimmy Thelin's side have finally seen their form significantly improve in their subsequent outings, beating Kilmarnock 1-0 to spark a run of eight games without a defeat, recording four wins and four draws.

Two of those draws have come in the Conference League, against AEK Larnaca and Noah, meaning the Dons are still yet to win in the league phase - leaing them 33rd in the standings with just two points and one of only six teams yet to record a victory.

Trailing 24th-placed HNK Rijeka by three points with just two league phase fixtures still to play, Aberdeen simply must record their first victory against Strasbourg if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds heading into their final league game against Sparta Prague.

However, the Dons will face an extremely difficult test in Thursday's encounter with Strasbourg, who are second in the Conference League table and one of just six teams yet to be defeated in the competition.

Liam Rosenior's side have excelled in the Conference League, accumulating 10 points from four games after three wins and one draw, including a particularly notable 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on matchday four.

However, that victory against the Eagles stands as their only triumph in their last four matches, as their form in Ligue 1 has nosedived in recent weeks.

Strasbourg opened the Ligue 1 term with just two losses in their first eight fixtures, alongside five wins and one draw, but they have now lost five of their last seven, including all of their last three league outings.

As a result, Strasbourg have fallen to eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, and Rosenior will be desperate for a confidence-building win against Aberdeen on Thursday.

A win would not only boost their confidence heading into their upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures, but also all but ensure their place in the top eight of the Conference League table and automatic qualification into the knockout rounds.

Aberdeen Conference League form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

W

D

Strasbourg Conference League form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

Aberdeen are dealing without the availability of Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers for this match due to ongoing injury problems, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

After defeating Dundee 3-1 at the weekend, Thelin could decide to keep a similar side in this one, including Adil Aouchiche, who scored two in that game.

As for Strasbourg, Maxi Oyedele, Karl-Johan Johnsson, Saidou Sow and Abdoul Ouattara are all out due to various injury problems.

Following their second straight loss and third consecutive Ligue 1 defeat at the weekend, Rosenior could look to make several changes for the game against Aberdeen.

Emmanuel Emegha, who has scored seven goals in 11 appearances for Strasbourg this term, was suspended by the club for their game against Toulouse due to disrespecting the values and rules of the club, but the striker is expected to be back in the squad against Aberdeen.

Emegha could lead the line against the Dons with top scorer Joaquin Panichelli dropping slightly deeper to play alongside Julio Enciso just behind the leading striker.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Lobban, Polvara, Aouchiche, Jensen; Karlsson, Armstrong; Lazetic

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Omobamidele, Sarr; Moreira, Mourabet, Doukoure, Chilwell; Panichelli, Enciso; Emegha

We say: Aberdeen 1-1 Strasbourg

Aberdeen will be significantly boosted by their recent upturn in form, while the visitors may be short on confidence given their disastrous three-game losing streak in Ligue 1.

However, Strasbourg are yet to be beaten in the Conference League and, with the Dons failing to record a win, we believe this one will end all square.

