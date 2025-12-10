Aston Villa transfer news: Brazilian starlet makes pivotal decision as Gremio 'agree deal' with Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 15:19

Aston Villa have reportedly moved to the brink of signing Gremio youngster Alysson Edward.

The West Midlands outfit are currently sitting in third position in the Premier League table as they prepare for a potentially-pivotal fixture in the League Phase of the Europa League against Basel.

With uncertainty remaining over their financial capabilities ahead the winter transfer window due to needing to comply with the relevant regulations, it was plausible to expect minimal business from Villa.

However, a report emerged earlier this week that suggested that they were pushing hard to secure a deal for Alysson.

According to Radio Imortal, Villa have now made the breakthrough in negotiations with their Brasileiro counterparts.

© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa, Gremio agree complex Edward deal

The report alleges that a €12.5m (£10.92m) deal has been agreed between the relevant parties.

In a complex deal, Villa will allegedly pay €4m (£3.49m) to hand Gremio an immediate financial boost.

Meanwhile, Alysson is said to have decided to give up a portion of money that he was due in order to finalise a deal as quickly as possible.

Villa are reportedly prepared to offer the 19-year-old a contract until 2031 as they make a significant investment in the playmaker.

That is despite Alysson contributing just one goal and two assists from his 31 appearances in the Brazilian top flight during 2025.

© Imago

Will Alysson receive first-team football at Villa?

Alysson, who is predominantly a right-winger, is expected to make the switch to Birmingham over the coming weeks ahead of a transfer being processed in time for January 1.

He is expected to be provided with time to acclimatise to English football and may spend a period in the Under-21s to help with that transition.

Nevertheless, Alysson could be viewed as an alternative to Harvey Elliott, who is expected to return to Liverpool in January having failed to impress Unai Emery.

Villa seemingly have no intention of allowing Elliott to make the set number of appearances, believed to be 10, which would automatically trigger a £35m permanent transfer.