Liverpool transfer news: Mega-rich clubs 'pushing' for Mohamed Salah deal

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Dec 2025 14:21

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly keen on buying Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club in the January transfer window.

Last week, after Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah launched an extraordinary attack on the club, claiming that his relationship with the manager, Arne Slot, had completely broken.

The 33-year-old expressed deep frustration at being dropped by the Reds boss, saying he has been thrown under the bus by the club for whom he gave everything.

After his explosive remarks, Salah was left out in the Champions League clash against Inter Milan at San Siro, where the Reds secured a 1-0 victory.

Salah's sensational interview has now placed his future at Liverpool in doubt, and the possibility of him leaving Anfield cannot be ruled out.

Saudi eye move for Salah?

According to a report from Gulf News, a source within the Public Investment Fund (PIF) suggested that officials are closely monitoring Salah’s situation, and they will do whatever it takes to lure him away from Anfield.

There has been interest in Salah from the Middle East in the past, and Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, did reject a massive transfer offer a few years back.

The interest has not died down, as they want to add him to the growing list of global stars in the Saudi Pro League, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, and Darwin Nunez.

The report claims that Saudi sources indicate they expect to act at the right moment, and that there is competition among Saudi clubs to bring him to the league.

Is this the end of the road for Salah at Liverpool?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Whatever happens to his future, Salah will always be seen as a club legend, and he deserves the highest respect for what he did for the club.

Salah may be on the wane, but Liverpool still need him to deliver, and Slot must find a way to get the best out of him, unless the relationship is completely broken.

The Egyptian gave an emotional interview, and he was within his rights to express his frustrations, but he should not have made it public, especially at a time when the team is struggling.