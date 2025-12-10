Liverpool transfer news: Two clubs 'enquire' over Reds attacker Federico Chiesa

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Dec 2025 13:11 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 13:11

Two Italian clubs have reportedly made an enquiry regarding Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds last summer from Juventus and endured a difficult spell, with injuries and form limiting his contributions to the side.

There were suggestions that he might be sold in the summer, but that did not happen as Liverpool kept him after they sold Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

While Chiesa has featured more prominently this season and impressed every time he took the pitch, Arne Slot has not handed him a start in the Premier League this season.

Serie A clubs eye move for Chiesa?

According to a report from Tuttomercato, two Serie A clubs - Roma and Napoli - have made an enquiry in recent days regarding Chiesa's availability in the January window.

It is unlikely that either of the clubs would pay a handsome fee for the versatile winger, but they can look to get him on loan if he is available.

Liverpool opted to drop Mohamed Salah from the squad that won 1-0 at San Siro against Inter Milan, and Chiesa also missed the game due to illness.

Salah is facing an uncertain future at Anfield after his latest outburst, and Chiesa could get opportunities should the Egyptian maestro leave the club in January.

Should Liverpool sell Chiesa in January?

© Imago

Salah suggested that the game against Brighton & Hove Albion could be his last for the club as he will head off to AFCON shortly afterwards.

During his absence, Slot could give Chiesa more chances to see if he can make a big impact, and he has shown this season that he is ready to do everything to maintain peak fitness and focus on his club performances.

Chiesa still has ambitions of representing Italy for the 2026 World Cup, but for that to happen, he needs to play regularly, and impressive performances in the Premier League could open the door for him at the national level.

At the same time, if Liverpool sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and keep Salah with them, Chiesa could further drop down the pecking order.