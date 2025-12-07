Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 11:14 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 11:28

Liverpool and Inter Milan will both bring three-game unbeaten runs into their Champions League league-phase clash at San Siro on Tuesday night.

The Reds and the Nerazzurri are also each seeking to bounce back from demoralising setbacks on matchday five, when Cristian Chivu's men lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid and Arne Slot's side were thrashed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven.

However, Inter have responded to that narrow loss with a three-game winning run across all tournaments, whereas Liverpool have prevailed in one and drawn two of their last three in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

Inter Milan wins: 2

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 4

Inter Milan and Liverpool will meet for the seventh time at the top level in the 2025-26 Champions League league phase, and the Reds will still lead the head-to-head history regardless of what transpires at San Siro.

From the clubs' first six meetings in the Champions League/European Cup, the Reds have prevailed on four occasions, while the Italian giants have just two victories under their belts.

One of those triumphs for Inter did come at Anfield as recently as March 2022, when Simone Inzaghi's men earned a 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side in the second leg of their last-16 tie, but it was ultimately in vain.

Indeed, Liverpool had already triumphed 2-0 at San Siro a couple of weeks before, as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah's goals proved sufficient for a quarter-final place before their final heartbreak vs. Real Madrid.

Fourteen years prior, Liverpool and Inter were also pitted against one another in the last 16 of the 2007-08 UCL, in which Rafael Benitez masterminded a 3-0 aggregate triumph over the Serie A side.

The Reds firstly won 2-0 at home thanks to late goals from Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard, before Fernando Torres gave them a 1-0 victory at San Siro, as an Inter team boasting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Patrick Vieira, Maicon and current manager Cristian Chivu crashed out.

Inter's only significant triumph over the Reds so far came back in the days of the old European Cup, as the Nerazzurri overcame their English foes 4-3 on aggregate in the 1964-65 semi-finals.

Despite suffering a 3-1 loss at Anfield in the first leg, Inter pulled off a stunning second-leg turnaround, winning 3-0 before edging out Benfica 1-0 in the final.

Last six meetings

Mar 08, 2022: Liverpool 0-1 Inter (Champions League)

Feb 16, 2022: Inter 0-2 Liverpool (Champions League)

Mar 11, 2008: Inter 0-1 Liverpool (Champions League)

Feb 19, 2008: Liverpool 2-0 Inter (Champions League)

May 12, 1965: Inter 3-0 Liverpool (European Cup)

May 04, 1965: Liverpool 3-1 Inter (European Cup)

