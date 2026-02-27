Team News: Liverpool vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Champions League hopefuls Liverpool welcome relegation-threatened West ham United to Anfield for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds beat the Hammers 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium in November, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. WEST HAM UNITED
LIVERPOOL
Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)
Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (back), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
WEST HAM
Out: Freddie Potts (suspension), Pablo Felipe (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (back)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Magassa, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos