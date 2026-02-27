Team News: Liverpool vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 15:00

Champions League hopefuls Liverpool welcome relegation-threatened West ham United to Anfield for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds beat the Hammers 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium in November, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (back), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

WEST HAM

Out: Freddie Potts (suspension), Pablo Felipe (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Magassa, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos