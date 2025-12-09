Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominik Szoboszlai nets controversial Champions League goal

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Dec 2025 22:16 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 22:22

Liverpool claimed a fortunate 1-0 victory against Inter Milan on Tuesday in the San Siro, boosting their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Champions League league-phase table.

Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate thought he had headed his side in front midway through the first half, but replays showed that the ball struck Hugo Ekitike's arm en route to the defender, with the goal eventually ruled out.

Much of the match was played at low pace, and fans had to wait until the closing 10 minutes for something noteworthy, when Alessandro Bastoni was harshly penalised for a shirt pull in the box on Florian Wirtz.

Dominik Szoboszlai converted the resulting penalty, and the visitors came away with all three points, ending the night in eighth with 12 points.

Inter are fifth with 12 points, but they will be concerned about their position having lost two consecutive games in Europe.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Having dropped Mohamed Salah from the Liverpool squad entirely, Arne Slot was under pressure to deliver a positive result, and he will be able to point to his side's win at the San Siro as vindication for his decision.

However, the club were fortunate to take any points from the match considering star striker Alexander Isak mustered just one shot before being brought off, with the club struggling to generate meaningful opportunities.

While the team's defensive displays have no doubt improved, it has come at the expense of their attack, and it remains to be seen if any long-term improvements will be made without Salah.

The Merseysiders should still have enough against Marseille and Qarabag to finish in the top eight, though Champions League football is notoriously unpredictable, and points cannot be taken for granted.

Inter boss Cristian Chivu will believe that his team could have done more to trouble the vulnerable visitors, but they did suffer key injuries in the first half that may have disrupted their plans.

The club now face difficult tests against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, and their placement in the top eight is by no means secure.

INTER MILAN VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

11th min: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) injury

Hakan Calhanoglu goes down after the ball goes out of play, and the creator has to come off due to injury.

Piotr Zielinski is brought on.

32nd min: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) goal ruled out

Liverpool's opener is ruled out! ❌



Konate thought he had his 2nd goal at the San Siro in back-to-back seasons ?️ pic.twitter.com/hWjonHBwqP — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) December 9, 2025

Konate rises to meet a flick on from a corner delivery, but replays show that Virgil van Dijk headed the ball onto Ekitike's arm, and the goal is ruled out.

That was harsh!

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Inter Milan (88th min, Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool)

Szoboszlai from the spot! ⚽️



Liverpool are minutes away from a HUGE win at the San Siro ? pic.twitter.com/Vjnz43sB9R — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) December 9, 2025

Wirtz earns a penalty after Bastoni is adjudged to have pulled his shirt despite minimal contact, but Szoboszlai steps up and lashes his effort into the left of the net

Liverpool steal it at the end!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALESSANDRO BASTONI

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Though Inter's Alessandro Bastoni had very little work to do in his own box, he still managed to win four of his five ground duels, and he also made the joint most defensive contributions (nine) of any player.

The centre-back was also key with the ball, creating the two chances while completing 64 of his 70 passes.

Bastoni can feel aggrieved by the penalty he conceded considering there was little contact on Wirtz, but the foul should not diminish what was an impressive performance.

INTER MILAN VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Inter Milan 50%-50% Liverpool

Shots: Inter Milan 9-12 Liverpool

Shots on target: Inter Milan 2-5 Liverpool

Corners: Inter Milan 6-3 Liverpool

Fouls: Inter Milan 14-11 Liverpool

BEST STATS

FT: Inter 0-1 Liverpool



Liverpool have now won each of their last three away games at Inter without conceding a single goal (0-1, 0-2, 0-1). ⛔️#UCL | @bet365 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/rwCRa8oAfg — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 9, 2025

2 - Inter have lost two consecutive UEFA Champions League games for the first time since December 2021-February 2022 – against Real Madrid and Liverpool in that case. Slowdown.#InterLiverpool — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Inter Milan will return to Serie A action on Sunday against hosts Genoa, before playing Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana on December 19.

Liverpool are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in what could be Mohamed Salah's final game, and their next clash comes against Tottenham Hotspur on December 20 in London.