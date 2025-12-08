Team News: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 20:00

Separated by nine places and three points in the Champions League league-phase table, Inter Milan and crisis-hit Liverpool lock horns at San Siro on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri were edged out 2-1 by Atletico Madrid on matchday five, whereas the Reds were embarrassed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

INTER MILAN

Out: Matteo Darmian (calf), Tomas Palacios (hamstring), Raffaele Di Gennaro (scaphoid), Denzel Dumfries (ankle)

Doubtful: Manuel Akanji (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Mohamed Salah (other), Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Federico Chiesa (unspecified), Wataru Endo (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak