Team News: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Separated by nine places and three points in the Champions League league-phase table, Inter Milan and crisis-hit Liverpool lock horns at San Siro on Tuesday night.
The Nerazzurri were edged out 2-1 by Atletico Madrid on matchday five, whereas the Reds were embarrassed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
INTER MILAN vs. LIVERPOOL
INTER MILAN
Out: Matteo Darmian (calf), Tomas Palacios (hamstring), Raffaele Di Gennaro (scaphoid), Denzel Dumfries (ankle)
Doubtful: Manuel Akanji (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
LIVERPOOL
Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Mohamed Salah (other), Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Federico Chiesa (unspecified), Wataru Endo (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak