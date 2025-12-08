Champions League Gameweek 6
Inter Milan
Dec 9, 2025 8.00pm
Liverpool

Team News: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Inter vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Separated by nine places and three points in the Champions League league-phase table, Inter Milan and crisis-hit Liverpool lock horns at San Siro on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri were edged out 2-1 by Atletico Madrid on matchday five, whereas the Reds were embarrassed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

INTER MILAN vs. LIVERPOOL

INTER MILAN

Out: Matteo Darmian (calf), Tomas Palacios (hamstring), Raffaele Di Gennaro (scaphoid), Denzel Dumfries (ankle)

Doubtful: Manuel Akanji (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Mohamed Salah (other), Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Federico Chiesa (unspecified), Wataru Endo (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe