Mohamed Salah news: Wayne Rooney slams Liverpool star for "destroying his legacy" with bombshell interview

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has slammed Mohamed Salah for "destroying his legacy" at Liverpool.

Salah unleashed an extraordinary rant following Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, telling the media that he had been thrown "under the bus" by the club.

The Egypt international, who was an unused substitute at Elland Road, delivered the tirade after being named on the bench for a third consecutive match.

Salah also said that he has "no relationship" with Liverpool boss Arne Slot and that someone wants him to "take all the blame" for Liverpool's difficult campaign.

The 33-year-old has since been left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Inter Milan in Italy.

Salah "destroying his legacy" at Liverpool

Prior to the news that Salah had been omitted from the travelling party, Rooney called for Slot to drop the forward from the squad for the next two games against Inter and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say, 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'," the ex-Man United striker said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

Rooney also said that Salah's decision to call out Slot and the club publicly risks damaging his legacy at the reigning Premier League champions.

"He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool," Rooney added. "It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He's gone about it all wrong."

Rooney tells Salah to earn his place at Liverpool

In his post-match rant, Salah also made a point of saying, "I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to fight every day for my position because I earn it. I earned my position."

Rooney disagrees with the Liverpool star and has told him to prove with his performances in training and in game situations that he deserves to be in the side.

"You want to see him roll his sleeves up and say 'ok then, I'll show you'," Rooney said. "To have the arrogance to say he doesn't have to earn his place because he has already earned his place, you need to be at your best every week to try and stay in the team.

"If I was one of his teammates, I wouldn't be happy at all with what he said because this is where Liverpool need him most. If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words.

"He's been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, but this was disrespectful to his team-mates, manager and fans.

What next for Salah?

The Egyptian is due to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, two days after Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield for a Premier League fixture.

Having been left out of the squad for the game against Inter, Salah now has just one opportunity to play for Liverpool before he heads off for the tournament in Morocco.

However, it is difficult to see him coming back into the squad for Saturday's fixture, raising the possibility that he could leave for AFCON earlier than expected.

There is also the possibility that Salah has already played his final game for the Reds, considering the apparent breakdown in the relationship between the player and the club.

The forward, who only signed a new contract in April, may decide to pursue a move away from Anfield when the transfer window opens in January.