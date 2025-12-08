Real Madrid deliver ultimatum to Xabi Alonso amid interest in two legends

By Axel Clody | 08 Dec 2025 16:40 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 16:51

Xabi Alonso is experiencing his worst moment at Real Madrid since taking charge of the team this season. After the defeat to Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Merengue club's board, in the figure of president Florentino Perez and advisors, met on Sunday evening and determined that the clash with Manchester City in the Champions League will be a sort of ultimatum for the Spanish manager.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are already evaluating options for the managerial position. Jurgen Klopp, formerly of Liverpool, and Zinedine Zidane, three-time Champions League winner with the Merengues as manager, emerge as possible names to occupy the seat, in case of Xabi Alonso's dismissal in the coming days.

Zidane is free on the market, but has not managed a team since 2021, when he left Real Madrid. The French manager, since ending his career as a player, has only worked at the Merengue club, from the youth categories to the professional team.

© Imago

Klopp and Zidane emerge as potential replacements

As for Klopp, after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, he stated he would take a "break" from his managerial career. The German took up the role of technical director for the Red Bull network of clubs - such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Bragantino. At this moment, however, Klopp is focused on his new role and would not, in principle, take on a managerial job.

The crisis at Real Madrid was laid bare with the defeat to Celta, but since the start of this season the coaching staff have suffered from player and supporter dissatisfaction. Vinicius Junior, for example, became irritated with repeated substitutions in the victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Besides him, Rodrygo and Endrick, two other Brazilians in the Merengue squad, show themselves dissatisfied with the low minutes this season.

Vinicius Jr's dissatisfaction also triggers a warning signal. This is because Real Madrid have still not reached an agreement for the renewal of the number seven's contract, which expires in 2027 and is receiving enquiries from Saudi Arabian football. The club's talks with the Brazilian's staff have been stagnant since last season.

© Imago

Real Madrid struggling in La Liga and Champions League

Real Madrid occupy second place in the Spanish league at this moment, but saw Barcelona's advantage increase to four points after recent matchday results. Moreover, in the Champions League, they were defeated by Liverpool in the fourth round and currently occupy fifth position in the knockout stage qualification table.

The current scenario contrasts with the start of Xabi's work, who took charge of the team during the Club World Cup, held in the United States between June and July. In La Liga, Real Madrid started the competition with six consecutive victories, but ended up suffering a heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid away from home.

Real Madrid host Manchester City this Wednesday (10th) from 8pm (UK time). Last season, the teams faced each other in the Champions League play-off phase. The Merengue side, still managed by Carlo Ancelotti at the time, won both encounters and advanced to the round of 16.

This article was originally published on Trivela.