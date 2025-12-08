Spurs injury latest: Destiny Udogie timeline confirmed as Thomas Frank gives three-word Brennan Johnson update

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 16:46

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed the nature and severity of Destiny Udogie's injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

The Italy international was an unforeseen absentee from the squad for Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford, and Frank revealed post-match that he had sustained soft tissue damage.

The former Bees boss affirmed that Udogie's problem was a minor one, but he immediately emerged as a doubt for the visit of Slavia on Tuesday, when Spurs will seek a third win from three Champions League home games this season.

Udogie was not spotted with the team in Monday's training session, and speaking to the media in his pre-game press conference, Frank revealed that the ex-Udinese man has played his final game of 2025.

"Destiny picked up a hamstring injury in the end of the Newcastle game, so he’s out until January unfortunately," football.london quotes the Tottenham manager as saying.

Tottenham games Destiny Udogie will miss with hamstring injury

© Imago

Exactly what date in January Udogie will return is unclear, but the Italian defender is guaranteed to miss four games for Tottenham, starting with the Champions League showdown against Slavia Prague.

Udogie will also take his place on the sidelines for Sunday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, as well as the high-profile battle with champions Liverpool at home on December 20.

Spurs must also cope without the 23-year-old for the London derby with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 28, and it remains to be seen if he is passed fit for the trip to Brentford on New Year's Day.

Udogie may also be doubtful for matches against Sunderland (January 4) and Bournemouth (January 7) early in the New Year, but he could return in time for the visit of West Ham United on January 17, or the UCL clash with Borussia Dortmund on January 20.

© Imago / Sportimage

As well as Udogie, Brennan Johnson was not able to train with the team on Monday, and Frank revealed that the Welsh winger is "touch and go" for the contest with the Czech giants.

The Dane was also asked about James Maddison being back on the grass, but he tempered expectations about the ACL victim, saying: "It is very early stages, still a long term injury. Good to see him out there but very early stages and there is no specific time frame. It will be a long time unfortunately before he is available."

Spurs also go into Tuesday's game without Yves Bissouma, who is allegedly 'facing the axe' from the club after he was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - from a balloon, his second such incident after a similar indiscretion last year.

Asked about the incident and investigation, Frank replied: "It’s an internal matter that we are dealing with at the moment and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it."

Dominic Solanke, Kota Takai, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and the ineligible Mathys Tel are also unavailable for Tottenham against Slavia Prague, who have not won a Champions League match in 18 years.