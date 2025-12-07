Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Thomas Frank suffers fresh concern ahead of Slavia Prague Champions League match

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 19:56 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 20:24

Tottenham Hotspur forward Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as a doubt for the team's Champions League clash against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Thomas Frank oversaw a 2-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League, with the win a significant boost to the head coach considering he had failed to win his prior five matches.

The performance of forwards such as Xavi Simons was praised, and fans will hope that the team's attackers can continue to impress.

Randal Kolo Muani started on the left flank, but he was substituted in the 74th minute, and he was seen limping as he left the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The news of the Frenchman's possible injury will come as a blow to Frank, who is set to lead his side out at home on Tuesday against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Slavia Prague: Who starts in Champions League?

Dominic Solanke is also set to be unavailable for Tuesday's clash, with the timeline on his return to the pitch uncertain.

The forward's injury problems mean that there is no reason to doubt the selection of Richarlison, who started and scored against Brentford.

The Brazilian striker will almost certainly be supported by attacking midfielder Simons, while Mohammed Kudus is set to start on the right flank.

If Randal Kolo Muani is not deemed ready to feature, then perhaps Wilson Odobert will be chosen to feature on the left side of attack.

© Imago / Focus Images

Xavi Simons: Has he established himself in the Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur attempted to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer, but after the Englishman opted to join Arsenal, the club pivoted to RB Leipzig's Simons.

The Dutchman scored against Brentford, but that was his first goal for the club in 19 matches, while has has provided just three assists.

Some fans and pundits have criticised the 22-year-old, but perhaps an adaptation period should have been factored in prior to his arrival in the summer, especially when other attackers such as Florian Wirtz of Liverpool have struggled after moving from the Bundesliga.

However, Simons was excellent against Brentford, with the creator excelling against the Bees' low block, and his goal may be the confidence booster that he needs to kickstart his Spurs career.