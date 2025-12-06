Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Highlights, man of the match, stats as slick Xavi Simons steals the show for Spurs

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 08:28 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 17:08

Xavi Simons stole the spotlight as Tottenham Hotspur ended a miserable five-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Brentford in Saturday's Premier League London derby.

At risk of suffering an 11th Premier League home loss in 2025 - which would have set a new unwanted club record - Spurs defied their recent travails at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a relief-inducing first half.

Richarlison's close-range opener and a wonderful solo goal from Simons propelled the hosts into a 2-0 lead before half time, and the visitors showed little sign of a fightback in the second 45.

Spurs have now risen up to eighth in the Premier League table, only three points shy of Chelsea in fourth, whereas Brentford lie 14th, seven points clear of the drop zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Two separate scripts were written for today's game - one for Thomas Frank getting Tottenham back on track against his old club, and the other for Brentford plunging their former manager's future into further uncertainty.

Thankfully for the hitherto disgruntled home crowd, the hosts were reading from the former sheet on Saturday, when they consigned their recent home woes to the back of their minds.

Lilywhites fans had been crying out for Frank to restore Simons to the starting lineup, and the Dutchman proved quite the point to his manager with a man-of-the-match performance, albeit against an admittedly atrocious Brentford team.

Keith Andrews's men did not roll over and accept defeat at Arsenal, but Igor Thiago and Mikkel Damsgaard were mere passengers in North London, and the Bees may now begin to look nervously over their shoulders.

TOTTENHAM VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

25th min: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford (Richarlison)

How big a goal could that prove to be!

Xavi Simons sprints to meet a long ball over the top on the right wing and squares for Richarlison, who has the simple job of tapping home from close range.

43rd min: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford (Xavi Simons)

Better late than never!

A heavy touch from Simons allows Brentford to win possession back, but the Dutchman shows great tenacity to regain the ball for Spurs just inside their own half.

Simons then goes on the rampage, charging at an exposed Bees backline and advancing into the area before sliding the ball into the far corner.

What a way to score your first Premier League goal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - XAVI SIMONS

A performance that must surely be the catalyst for better things to come, Simons delivered a crisp assist for Richarlison, before opening his Premier League account in style with a wonderful solo goal.

Also a constant menace when he was not scoring or assisting, Simons won three free kicks and made seven recoveries in the derby, but a mention to Caoimhin Kelleher as well for his tireless efforts in goal.

TOTTENHAM VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 53%-47% Brentford

Shots: Tottenham 15-4 Brentford

Shots on target: Tottenham 7-1 Brentford

Corners: Tottenham 7-6 Brentford

Fouls: Tottenham 8-9 Brentford

BEST STATS

In the first half:



2 — Xavi Simons G/A

WHAT NEXT?

Next on the agenda for Tottenham is the Champions League visit of Slavia Prague on Tuesday, before a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brentford return home to tackle Leeds United next Sunday afternoon, three days before an EFL Cup quarter-final with Manchester City at the Etihad.