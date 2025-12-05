Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'make decision' on Guglielmo Vicario January exit

By Carter White | 05 Dec 2025 14:18 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:34

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to keep Guglielmo Vicario at the club past the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has endured a difficult run of form since returning from the November international break, conceding 11 goals across four matches for Spurs.

Two of those strikes arrived earlier in the week, when Thomas Frank's side played out a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Despite his recent failures, Vicario can boast a Europa League winners medal after achieving European success under Ange Postecoglou last term.

Since making the summer switch in 2023 from Serie A outfit Empoli, the Italian has donned the gloves on 94 occasions for the Lilywhites.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham make Vicario decision ahead of January window?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have made a decision regarding their transfer stance on out-of-form goalkeeper Vicario.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are extremely unlikely to part ways with the 29-year-old during the winter trading point.

It is believed that losing their first-choice shot-stopper at the midway point through the campaign would be destructive to the team's success.

However, Spurs could supposedly move for a new top 'keeper over the course of the summer window if the Italian's form does not improve.

As a result, there are no doubts that Vicario will be in net for Spurs' Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago

Catalogue of Vicario errors

After coming under scrutiny at some points last season whilst under Postecoglou's watch, Vicario has definitely stood out for the wrong reasons in recent times.

The 29-year-old was unconvincing during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in North London in early November.

However, it was the clash with Fulham on November 29 which brought about a horror moment for Vicario, who rushed out of his goal to collect a ball, only for Harry Wilson to strike into an unguarded net.