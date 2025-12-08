Team News: Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 20:00

Unbeaten in four previous clashes with Slavia Prague, Tottenham Hotspur endeavour to extend that 100% record in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase battle with the Czech giants.

The Lilywhites have taken eight points from five matches to sit 16th in the league-phase rankings, while the visitors lie in a lowly 31st after failing to win any of their games so far, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Destiny Udogie (muscle)

Doubtful: Brennan Johnson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

SLAVIA PRAGUE

Out: Oscar (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL), Dominik Javorcek (knee)

Doubtful: Tomas Chory (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Stanek; Zima, Holes, Chaloupek; Doudera, Sadilek, Zafeiris, Boril; Schranz, Chytil, Provod