Team News: Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Unbeaten in four previous clashes with Slavia Prague, Tottenham Hotspur endeavour to extend that 100% record in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase battle with the Czech giants.
The Lilywhites have taken eight points from five matches to sit 16th in the league-phase rankings, while the visitors lie in a lowly 31st after failing to win any of their games so far, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
TOTTENHAM vs. SLAVIA PRAGUE
TOTTENHAM
Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Destiny Udogie (muscle)
Doubtful: Brennan Johnson (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison
SLAVIA PRAGUE
Out: Oscar (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL), Dominik Javorcek (knee)
Doubtful: Tomas Chory (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Stanek; Zima, Holes, Chaloupek; Doudera, Sadilek, Zafeiris, Boril; Schranz, Chytil, Provod