Champions League Gameweek 6
Barcelona
Dec 9, 2025 8.00pm
Frankfurt

Team News: Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona vs. Frankfurt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona aim to revive their push for an automatic spot, as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt for matchday six of the league phase in what will be the first Champions League game at Camp Nou in over two years.

The Blaugrana suffered a humbling 3-0 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their last continental outing, leaving them 18th in the 36-team table, while the Eagles also endured a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta and sit 28th in the standings, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

BARCELONA vs. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Ronald Araujo (suspension/leave), Gavi (knee), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Martin, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

FRANKFURT

Out: Michy Batshuayi (ankle), Jonathan Burkardt (calf)

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta (unknown), Elye Wahi (unknown), Ansgar Knauff (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Brown, Theate; Dahoud, Chaibi; Gotze, Doan, Bahoya; Knauff

