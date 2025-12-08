Champions League Gameweek 6
Team News: Atalanta vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Atalanta vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Neck-and-neck in the Champions League league-phase rankings, seventh-placed Chelsea and 10th-placed Atalanta BC square off at the New Balance Arena on Tuesday night.

The Blues and La Dea both boast 10 points from their opening five games, but Enzo Maresca's men possess a superior goal difference, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ATALANTA vs. CHELSEA

ATALANTA

Out: Mitchel Bakker (ACL), Kamaldeen Sulemana (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (shoulder), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension), Cole Palmer (rested)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

