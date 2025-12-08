Team News: Atalanta vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Neck-and-neck in the Champions League league-phase rankings, seventh-placed Chelsea and 10th-placed Atalanta BC square off at the New Balance Arena on Tuesday night.
The Blues and La Dea both boast 10 points from their opening five games, but Enzo Maresca's men possess a superior goal difference, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ATALANTA vs. CHELSEA
ATALANTA
Out: Mitchel Bakker (ACL), Kamaldeen Sulemana (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca
CHELSEA
Out: Liam Delap (shoulder), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension), Cole Palmer (rested)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro