Chelsea injury news: Cole Palmer, Liam Delap updates provided by Enzo Maresca ahead of Atalanta BC fixture

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 19:42

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has provided "good news" on the recent injury sustained by Liam Delap, as well as revealed a positive update on Cole Palmer.

The Blues make the trip to face Atalanta BC in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they attempt to strengthen their hold of a top-eight spot in the League Phase.

After suffering a shoulder injury against Bournemouth on Saturday, Delap had already been ruled out of the next game with reports indicating that he may be absent until February.

Meanwhile, Palmer was a notable absentee from training on Monday morning after recently making his comeback from groin and toe injuries.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday night, Maresca was able to provide a positive news on two of his attackers.

© Imago

Maresca speaks on Palmer, Delap

While not specifying a recovery timeline for Delap, Maresca revealed that the striker has not suffered any kind of fracture to his shoulder.

The Italian told reporters: "Liam fortunately is not any fracture, so that is good news.

"And Cole is part of his process in this moment, he's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days. So we've planned that and it's just a way to protect him."

Meanwhile, Maresca confirmed that both Wesley Fofana and Reece James - who have their fitness managed and are not available every game - are both in contention to feature against the Serie A outfit.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Maresca rotate Chelsea XI against Atalanta?

With an EFL Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City next Tuesday, Maresca has the opportunity to make widespread changes to his Chelsea XI.

However, the West Londoners will be playing their fourth match since November 30 on Tuesday night and will inevitably need to make alterations.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez are the three outfield players who have started each of the Premier League games against Arsenal, Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Therefore, they appear most likely to drop down to the substitutes' bench, with Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato and Andrey Santos all possible inclusions.