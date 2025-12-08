Barcelona transfer news: Marc Bernal 'emerges' as loan target for La Liga club ahead of January window

By Ben Sully | 08 Dec 2025 19:43

Girona are reportedly interested in a January loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal.

The youngster worked his way through Barcelona's youth ranks before he made his La Liga debut as a 17-year-old in August 2024.

However, just two games later, Bernal suffered a serious knee injury against Rayo Vallecano, which ultimately curtailed his 2024-25 campaign.

The 18-year-old has since returned to action in September, but he has found it difficult to gain regular playing time in Hansi Flick's side.

Bernal has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions, with only one of those coming as a starter.

Girona eyeing Bernal loan move?

With Bernal struggling for minutes, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Girona could give the teenager the chance to improve his game at Montilivi.

The report claims that Michel's side are weighing up whether to make a move in January to sign Bernal on loan for the remainder of the season.

Girona believe they could repeat the success of Eric Garcia's loan switch from Barcelona in 2023-24, which saw the former Manchester City man feature prominently in a campaign that ended in Champions League qualification.

Garcia has since established himself as an important player under Flick, as demonstrated by the fact that he has started eight of his 21 appearances this season.

Should Barcelona entertain Bernal loan switch?

Bernal signed a new contract until the summer of 2029 in September, a reflection of the faith that Barcelona have in the talented prospect.

However, his development has been affected by last season's long-term injury, and his playing situation is unlikely to change anytime soon, with Flick able to call upon Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Garcia as his central midfield options.

A loan switch to fellow Catalan side Girona would enable Bernal to gain regular minutes and improve his game.

The only real concern is that Bernal would go from being in a title fight to a relegation battle, with Girona currently languishing in the drop zone.

As a result, Bernal would be under pressure to hit the ground running to aid Girona's survival efforts.