Barcelona lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Hansi Flick faces key decision in attack

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Dec 2025 00:02 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 00:22

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick faces key decisions in attack on Tuesday, with Ferran Torres’s impressive display in the thrilling 5-3 victory over Real Betis at the weekend making it less straightforward to determine who will lead the line.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski remained on the bench throughout the game, while Torres scored a hat-trick, leaving it to be seen whether that performance justifies the Poland international’s omission or whether he will be introduced for fresher legs.

Alterations could come on the flanks, with Raphinha likely to feature, which may see Marcus Rashford make way, while Lamine Yamal is almost certain to retain his position on the opposite wing.

Changes are also likely in the engine room, with Roony Bardghji potentially relinquishing his role in advanced midfield despite an impressive showing against Betis, allowing Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez to return to partner Pedri.

Dani Olmo (shoulder) and Gavi (knee) are not expected to feature, both still recovering from injuries, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) is also on the mend, meaning Joan Garcia should retain his place between the sticks despite initial concerns over his fitness.

Garcia was reportedly seen limping after the Betis game, but sources within the Barcelona dressing room have reassured that, barring unforeseen complications, he will start on Tuesday.

The defensive quartet from Saturday’s clash could be retained, with Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde likely to continue at left-back and right-back, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gerard Martin is expected to remain alongside Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, though Andreas Christensen is another option, while Ronald Araujo is unavailable due to suspension and compassionate leave.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Kounde, Martin, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

