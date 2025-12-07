Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Joan Garcia, Dani Olmo, Ter Stegen updates

Barcelona will play a Champions League game at the Camp Nou for the first time since October 2022 when they host Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Betis on Saturday evening.
The Catalan giants are down in 18th place in the league phase after winning two, drawing one and losing two of their five matches in the main draw.
Barcelona have bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last European outing with three consecutive La Liga victories, including a 5-3 triumph against Real Betis on Saturday.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Frankfurt, who are in 28th spot in the league phase with four points to their name.
Joan Garcia
Status: Minor injury
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: December 9 (vs. Eintracht Frankfurt)
Garcia has featured in five consecutive matches since he returned from a knee injury last month. However, Barca fans would have been concerned after he was seen limping following Saturday's win over Betis. Fortunately for the Blaugrana, there is no need to worry as Garcia is expected to shake off the knock for Wednesday's European fixture.
Dani Olmo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Shoulder
Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)
Olmo injured his shoulder while scoring Barcelona's second goal in last week's 3-1 win against Atletico Madrid. The Spain international will miss the remainder of 2025, but could return in time for the derby against Espanyol at the start of the new year.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi is continuing to work on his rehabilitation from knee surgery, which will keep him out of action until the early stages of 2026.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
Ter Stegen has been out of action for a significant period after undergoing a back operation in the summer. The goalkeeper is on the verge of being given the medical green light, although it remains to be seen whether he is brought back into the fold by Hansi Flick.