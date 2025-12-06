Eric Garcia contract: How future Barcelona captain won Hansi Flick's trust to sign new deal

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 14:09 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 14:31

Barcelona have confirmed that Eric Garcia has signed a new deal at Camp Nou, with the centre-back now contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2031.

Garcia's previous deal with Barcelona had been due to expire at the end of the season, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding the Spain international's future in recent months.

However, Barcelona have always been confident of signing the 24-year-old to a new deal, and the Catalan outfit have now released a statement on the defender's future.

“FC Barcelona and first-team player Eric Garcia have reached an agreement to extend his contract for five more seasons, until June 30, 2031,” read a statement from Barcelona.

“With this renewal, FC Barcelona reaffirms its commitment to a player who came through La Masia and serves as a role model for the youth academy. His performance, maturity, and dedication have been key factors in extending his contract with the club.”

Garcia signs new long-term contract at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was also full of praise for Garcia when he discussed the defender during his press conference on Friday.

“I think that given the level he plays at and what he’s showing, he’s doing very well and deserves a contract renewal. He’s an important player in the dressing room, he loves this club and could be captain in the future," Flick told reporters.

“We could see his potential right from the start of the season. He struggled with injuries at first, but ultimately he’s a very professional player, which is great to see.

“When you want to be a leader, it’s also important to be disciplined and give your all for the team, regardless of whether you play at full-back, center-back, or elsewhere. I’m very happy for him, he deserves to renew his contract and it’s good news for everyone.”

© Imago

Garcia has become a vital player for Barcelona boss Flick

Garcia made 45 appearances for Barcelona last season, but it would be fair to say that he was not regarded as a key player for Flick - that has changed this term.

The Spaniard has started four of Barcelona's five Champions League matches this season, while 13 of his 15 appearances in Spain's top flight have come from the first whistle.

Garcia has played at right-back, centre-back and in central midfield for Barcelona, and he has excelled in every position, with Flick trusting the Spaniard to perform in any role.

Two of Garcia's last three appearances have come in central midfield, and he starred against Atletico Madrid in that position last time out.

Flick has branded Garcia a potential future captain, and it seems that he will be a vital player for the Catalan giants in the years to come.