Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 11:42 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:31

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make one change to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Real Betis in Seville.

Dani Olmo injured his shoulder after scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, and the Spain international is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Fermin Lopez (muscle) and Ronald Araujo (personal) will also be absent for the Catalan giants against an in-form Real Betis.

Olmo could be replaced in the XI by Frenkie de Jong, with the Netherlands international missing out against Atletico due to illness.

De Jong could join Eric Garcia in central midfield, with Pedri being pushed into the number 10 spot, while Raphinha and Lamine Yamal should keep their spots in the wide areas.

Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are both options to come into the XI, but it is likely that Robert Lewandowski will continue through the middle.

At the back, Gerard Martin is in line for another spot in the middle of the defence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski