Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Blaugrana extend La Liga lead

Barcelona fought from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

Atletico Madrid broke the deadlock thanks to Alex Baena's beautiful chip, but their lead lasted just six minutes as Raphinha quickly equalised, and Barcelona had a major chance to go into the break in the lead when Pablo Barrios conceded a penalty, only for Robert Lewandowski to shockingly sky over the crossbar.

Barcelona remained on top for much of the second half, and they eventually completed the comeback as Dani Olmo clinically found the bottom right corner just after the hour mark, and Ferran Torres confirmed the turnaround win with a 96th-minute third.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Barcelona continue to have issues with their high-line, demonstrated perfectly as they were caught out with their defensive line almost entirely inside the Atletico Madrid half when Baena was set through on goal to open the scoring.

Atletico Madrid consistently looked to capitalise on their high-line and were unfortunate not to score more, with Joan Garcia making a particularly important save from another Baena breakaway in the first-half and Thiago Almada squandering a massive opportunity late in the second half after breaking the offside trap.

However, that very same factor played a role in their equalising goal, as despite having the ball inside their own half with Pedri, Atletico Madrid were forced deep into their half by the high starting positions of the team, allowing the midfielder to stroll forward before picking out a precise pass to the eventual goalscoring Brazilian.

While Hansi Flick will be pleased with his side's determination to fight from behind and ultimately extend their lead at the top of the standings, Diego Simeone will be disappointed with how many chances his side were giving up to the hosts.

Atletico Madrid have been known for their defensive strength under Simeone, but they conceded a significant 19 shots today - including six big chances - and Barcelona really should have put the game to bed far earlier if not for their mass of wasted opportunities.

BARCELONA VS. ATLETICO MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Alex Baena goal vs. Barcelona (19th min, Barcelona 0-1 Atletico Madrid)

Brilliant from Baena to give Atletico Madrid the lead!

Nahuel Molina lobs a pinpoint pass over the top of the Barcelona defence into the path of Baena, who makes a darting run behind the defenders and races in on goal.

The forward drives into the box and cleverly lifts his strike over the advancing Joan Garcia with the outside of his foot, sending the ball bouncing into the back of the net.

Raphinha goal vs. Atletico Madrid (26th min, Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid)

The lead did not last long, Raphinha equalises in style!

Pedri is given plenty of time on the ball to walk into the Atletico Madrid hall and pick out a through ball to Raphinha, who makes a run between David Hancko and Clement Lenglet into the box.

Raphinha's first touch takes him around the onrushing Jan Oblak, and his second slots the ball into the empty net with his right foot.

36th min: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Penalty miss

Lewandowski skies from the spot!

Barcelona win a penalty as Barrios is deemed to have fouled Dani Olmo inside the penalty area, and Lewandowski takes responsibility.

The veteran striker steps up and surprisingly skies high and to the left of the goal, a shocking penalty miss.

Dani Olmo goal vs. Atletico Madrid (65th min, Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid)

Olmo caps off a wonderful team move to give Barcelona the lead!

Pedri fires a pass to Olmo just outside the box, and the Spaniard is able to quickly combine with Lewandowski, receving the ball back just inside the area.

Olmo digs out a left-footed effort across goal, and his effort beats Oblak and finds the far corner.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Atletico Madrid (96th min, Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid)

Torres seals the three points!

Barcelona slowly work the ball around the left side, working the ball to Marcus Rashford, who plays the ball down the line to Alejandro Balde.

Balde fires a cross into Torres in acres of space inside the area, and the striker takes a touch and fires into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRI

Pedri was utterly superb for Barcelona in the middle of the park tonight, dictating play as virtually every positive Barcelona move started from the Spaniard.

The midfielder's pinpoint pass ensured Raphinha could perfectly take the ball in his stride and round Oblak before scoring the opener, while Pedri also punched the ball through the lines in the build-up to Olmo's strike.

Altogether, Pedri created an impressive three chances throughout his 74 minutes on the pitch - marking a fantastic performance in just his second game back from injury.

BARCELONA VS. ATLETICO MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 58%-42% Atletico Madrid

Shots: Barcelona 19-7 Atletico Madrid

Shots on target: Barcelona 6-2 Atletico Madrid

Corners: Barcelona 5-4 Atletico Madrid

Fouls: Barcelona 12-9 Atletico Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's focus remains on La Liga with a clash against Real Betis scheduled on Saturday, followed by a Champions League encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will stay on the road for their upcoming two matches as they face up against Athletic Bilbao and PSV Eindhoven.