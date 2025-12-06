Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 12:44 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 12:59

Barcelona will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are 18th in the overall Champions League table, boasting seven points from five matches, while Frankfurt are down in 28th spot on four points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt being played?

The match will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, and it will be the first European match in the famous ground since it was reopened last month.

Only on one previous occasion have Frankfurt visited Barcelona, and the German outfit recorded a famous victory, running out 3-2 winners in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in 2022, which secured a 4-3 aggregate success.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available on TNT Sports 4 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 434.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Frankfurt on matchday six?

Barcelona have underwhelmed in the Champions League this season, only picking up seven points from their five matches, which has left them down in 18th spot in the overall table, but they are just three points behind eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have a record of one win, one draw and three defeats from their five matches in Europe this term, which has left them in 28th spot on four points, two points behind 24th-placed Pafos FC.

Barcelona suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last Champions League match, while Frankfurt were beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta BC in the same competition.

The La Liga champions will be aiming to push towards the top eight on matchday six, while Frankfurt will be bidding to move into a playoff spot, so it is an incredibly important game for both teams.