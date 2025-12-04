Preview: Real Betis vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 11:41 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:17

Barcelona will be aiming to move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table when they continue their campaign away to Real Betis on Saturday.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while Real Betis were 4-1 winners over Torrent in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Match preview

Unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, Real Betis will enter Saturday's clash with Barcelona full of confidence, and it has the potential to be a special season for the club.

Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Sevilla 2-0 in the Seville derby last weekend, with the result moving them onto 24 points from 14 league matches, which has left them in fifth spot in the division, boasting a record of six wins, six draws and two defeats.

Real Betis are also going well in the Europa League, sitting fifth in the overall table, while they booked their spot in the third round of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 4-1 success over fourth-tier outfit Torrent on Wednesday night.

Los Verdiblancos finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season, but they have the potential to improve on that this term, with Pellegrini assembling a very strong squad.

Real Betis have not managed to overcome Barcelona since December 2021, but two of their last three meetings have finished level, including both league games last term.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona drew 2-2 with Real Betis in Seville last term, while it was 1-1 in the reverse match, but the Catalan giants are unbeaten against Los Verdiblancos in Seville since January 2011, with that fixture taking place in the Copa del Rey.

In fact, not since March 2008 have Real Betis beaten Barcelona at home in La Liga, and the visitors will arrive as the favourites, bidding to make it six straight wins in Spain's top flight.

Hansi Flick's side were excellent against Atletico on Tuesday night, recording a 3-1 victory, and they are currently top of the division, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who are in action on Sunday against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona have four more matches before the winter break in Spain, facing Real Betis, Osasuna and Villarreal in La Liga, in addition to a home Champions League game with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Catalan side have had their issues this term, but the same can also be said for Real Madrid, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the La Liga title in the second half of the campaign - Barcelona will be desperate to ensure that they are on top heading into 2026.

Real Betis La Liga form:

DLWDDW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WDDWWW

Barcelona La Liga form:

LWWWWW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

DWWLWW

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Betis will be boosted by the return of Antony, who missed out against Sevilla last weekend through suspension, but Hector Bellerin and Isco are both still out due to injury problems.

Sofyan Amrabat and Giovani Lo Celso will need to be assessed due to fitness issues, and there will be wholesale changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Torrent.

Rodrigo Riquelme struck a hat trick in the Copa del Rey clash last time out, but it is likely that he will be back on the bench this weekend, with former Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli in line to start on the opposite side to Antony.

As for Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani OImo will miss the match due to injury problems, while Ronald Araujo is currently having a break from football.

Frenkie de Jong missed the clash with Atletico due to illness, but the Netherlands international will be back for this one and is set to feature in central midfield.

Pedri could be moved into the number 10 spot due to the absences of Fermin and Olmo, while Gerard Martin is again in line for a position in the middle of the defence.

Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are options in the final third of the field, but Robert Lewandowski is likely to be given the nod through the middle.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski

We say: Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona

This is a really, really tough match for Barcelona against a talented Real Betis outfit; it would certainly not be a surprise to see the visitors shade it this weekend, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.