Aston Villa transfer news: Ollie Watkins 'January asking price' set by Premier League's in-form club

By Darren Plant | 06 Dec 2025 09:47 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 10:07

Aston Villa are allegedly prepared to consider offers for Ollie Watkins during the winter transfer window.

Watkins has already established himself as a legendary striker in the history of Villa with 90 goals and 42 assists coming from just 243 appearances in all competitions since 2020.

However, ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against leaders Arsenal, the England international has netted just three goals in 14 top-flight outings during 2025-26.

Two of those came in Wednesday's 4-3 triumph at Brighton & Hove Albion, one of Watkins' finishes against the Seagulls suggesting that he is not necessarily low on confidence.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, a scenario could play out where Villa are prepared to cash in on one of Unai Emery's key players.

Aston Villa set Watkins asking price

The report alleges that Villa would be prepared to accept a £35m proposal for the 29-year-old in January.

With Watkins due to turn 30 on December 30, his age is becoming a factor when it comes to setting a realistic valuation.

Despite his status at the club, it is suggested that Watkins could be sold if Villa can secure the signature of a younger alternative.

Villa's struggles with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations have been well-documented, leaving the club in a position where they have to frequently assess their position.

Much may also depend on what Watkins wants at this stage of his career with Arsenal having previously been heavily linked with an approach.

Would Aston Villa risk Watkins sale in January?

While generating the biggest fee possible for Watkins is important to Villa, Emery will not want to have a weaker squad at his disposal for the second half of the campaign.

Returning to the Champions League feels imperative if Villa are to retain a certain level of ambition in the transfer market and they need someone of Watkins' quality in the final third to achieve that.

With Watkins holding a contract until 2028, his value would not necessarily drop between January and the summer market.

Villa and Emery are also at a point where they will soon have to place a certain level of priority on lowering the age of their defence with all of their current options between 28 and 32 years of age.

If they cannot find a suitable replacement for Watkins, it may make sense to keep him as long as possible for what could prove to be a transitional period for the club to a certain degree.