Aston Villa injury news: Emiliano Martinez update provided by Unai Emery ahead of Arsenal showdown

05 Dec 2025

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has revealed that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remains in contention to feature against Arsenal on Saturday.

Villa head into the fixture with the Gunners sitting six points adrift of the leaders in the Premier League table.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, Villa have won eight of their last nine matches in the top flight, only losing away at Liverpool.

The latest of those victories came by a 4-3 scoreline at Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek after Martinez was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup with a back injury.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game at Villa Park, Emery has suggested that Martinez - a former Arsenal player - could return to the team.

Emery provides Martinez injury update

The Spaniard told reporters: "We will train this afternoon. He didn’t train yesterday, but it is very important for him how the passing hours are to feel better.

"Until the last moment I don’t know if he will be available or not tomorrow.”

Deputy Marco Bizot made a pivotal save at the back end of the seven-goal thriller at the Amex Stadium, and Emery reiterated his admiration of the veteran stopper who arrived from Brest in the summer.

He added: “We have Marco, and Marco is a fantastic guy and professional. He accepts his role. He signed here to be the sub of Emi Martinez.

"He is ready when he is available and awaits his moment. He is so mature and responsible.”

Would Emery risk Martinez?

After the uncertainty over the summer when it appeared that Martinez could leave Villa, he has since recaptured his best form.

Just eight goals have been conceded in 11 Premier League matches, the Argentina international also keeping four clean sheets.

However, Emery may ultimately decide to err on the side of caution when Bizot has generally performed well when called upon.

Although the 34-year-old made an error that led to a goal at Brighton, he has conceded just seven goals in six appearances, keeping three clean sheets in the process.