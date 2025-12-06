Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Chelsea handed blow as Ligue 1 talent signs new contract

By Darren Plant | 06 Dec 2025 09:23 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 09:45

Arsenal and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the transfer market after a rumoured target signed a new contract.

The Gunners and Blues both have projects in full flow under Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca as they look to end their wait for domestic silverware.

While Arsenal head into Saturday's Premier League fixture with Aston Villa sitting at the top of the standings, Chelsea currently sit in fourth position.

Nevertheless, they have continuously been linked with the acquisition of fresh talent ahead of the 2026 winter and summer transfer windows.

However, it has become apparent that they will need to bide their time if they are to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi.

2̶0̶2̶7̶ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣9️⃣



Ayyoub Bouaddi - The journey continues ?



pic.twitter.com/BQrrtEyx2e — LOSC (@LOSC_EN) December 5, 2025

Bouaddi signs new long-term contract

On Friday, it was announced that the 18-year-old had signed a new contract with Lille until 2028-29.

Despite still being in his teenage years, Bouaddi has already made 72 appearances for Lille in all competitions, including 18 outings this season.

Although Bouaddi was suspended for Lille's 1-0 victory over Marseille on Friday night, he had started 13 of his club's previous 14 league fixtures.

Lille have now moved to reward the starlet for his improved status to recognise that he is now one of the most important players at the club.

As such, Lille will hope that they can be playing Champions League football next season, Friday's victory moving them to within two points of current leaders in the Ligue 1 table.

Will Arsenal and Chelsea be deterred?

There is no suggestion that Bouaddi's new contract contains an attainable release clause for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

That said, it would come as a surprise if the London duo and other admirers ended their admiration of the player at this point.

Lille will be delighted to have strengthened their position at the negotiating table, yet offers of £50m or more in the summer would test their resolve.

Bouaddi is already at the stage where he has earned eight caps for France Under-21s, emphasising the opinion that he is regarded as an elite talent.

Having already completed 90 minutes in a win over Monaco and draw with Paris Saint-Germain this season, any suitors may be convinced to use him as an immediate starter if a high-profile transfer materialises before 2026-27.