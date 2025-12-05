Cristhian Mosquera injury: Arsenal 'learn' the extent of centre-back's knee problem

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 17:59 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 18:24

Arsenal face the prospect of a worsening defensive crisis after reportedly learning Cristhian Mosquera’s fate.

The Spanish defender, who was forced off just before the break during the 2-0 midweek win against Brentford, fell awkwardly following a challenge, causing immediate concern.

"Mosquera is the other one that is out. Obviously we have Gabriel and [Saliba] out as well," said Mikel Arteta after beating Brentford. "So we have to adapt."

Mosquera had played alongside Piero Hincapie at centre-back due to injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Now, they may have lost the summer signing from Valencia in a fresh blow if reports of a new setback are to be believed.

Arsenal injury news: Defensive crisis escalates

Mosquera, a 21-year-old summer arrival from Valencia, is set to undergo further tests to ascertain the severity of his ankle injury.

“Mosquera is the one that is more complicated. We have another test today,” said Arteta ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

According to BBC Sport, initial assessments indicate a recovery time of between six and eight weeks, which would see him sidelined until late January.

With Gabriel possibly absent until January with a thigh problem, there is increasing pressure on the remaining members of the squad to step up.

Who are Arsenal’s other centre-back options

While Arteta provided a glimmer of optimism in his Friday press conference, stating that Saliba should return in the next week after a knock ruled him out of recent fixtures.

The Frenchman’s return will be essential for Arsenal, who currently top both the Premier League and their Champions League group.

With Mosquera facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Hincapie having deputised alongside him, Saliba’s expected return comes at a crucial time as the club negotiates a crowded fixture schedule.

Other possible solutions for the Gunners at centre-back include Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White, though that would require a reconfiguration of the London club’s backline and characteristics.