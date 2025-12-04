La Liga Gameweek 15
Betis
Dec 6, 2025 5.30pm
Barcelona

Team News: Real Betis vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Betis vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Betis on Saturday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are fifth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL BETIS VS. BARCELONA

REAL BETIS

Out: Hector Bellerin (muscle), Isco (muscle)

Doubtful: Sofyan Amrabat (leg), Giovani Lo Celso (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Ruibal, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: Fermin Lopez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski

