Team News: Real Betis vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 11:42 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 16:30

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Betis on Saturday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are fifth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL BETIS

Out: Hector Bellerin (muscle), Isco (muscle)

Doubtful: Sofyan Amrabat (leg), Giovani Lo Celso (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Ruibal, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: Fermin Lopez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski