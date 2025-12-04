Team News: Real Betis vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Betis on Saturday evening.
Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are fifth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
REAL BETIS VS. BARCELONA
REAL BETIS
Out: Hector Bellerin (muscle), Isco (muscle)
Doubtful: Sofyan Amrabat (leg), Giovani Lo Celso (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Ruibal, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)
Doubtful: Fermin Lopez (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski